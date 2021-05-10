Colonial Pipeline shutdown could have impact on Mississippi gas prices

COLLINS, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, hackers launched a cyber attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. The Colonial Pipeline, which runs through Mississippi, was forced to shut down.
If you drive a vehicle, there’s a good chance you’ve used some of their fuel in Mississippi. Now with their pipeline shut down, that could impact you at the pump and beyond.
There’s predictions that the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline could drive gas prices up to $3.00 a gallon.
Brent Bailey, Central District Public Service Commissioner, said, “That certainly could have financial impact on the price of fuel in the Southeast and on the East Coast, but we’ll see in the short term what that begins to look like. Through prolonged outages, that certainly could have impacts as supplies become more constrained.”
Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey says that about 30 percent of the state’s gasoline comes from the Colonial Pipeline which runs from Texas through Mississippi all the way up the East Coast.
A prolonged outage could have more impacts than just the price at the pumps.
Bailey said, “Fuel needs for transportation and movement of people and goods with prolonged absence of that supply. You could see impacts in those local areas, in those markets everywhere from Mississippi all the way up to Washington D.C.”
Cyber attacks are now on all public utilities radar and something they’re constantly fighting against to protect their infrastructure.
At last check, Colonial was able to get some of their smaller lines up and running but the main pipeline is still shut down. Its stopped operation likely to impact people in multiple states.
