Collision Division: Crash test standards favor men, despite women being at higher risk for injury and death when behind the wheel

In its 2021 appropriation request, NHTSA asked for $13.45 million to continue evaluating the female THOR dummy. In fiscal year 2019, the agency spent approximately $9 million to purchase four male THOR dummies for further study, and update the four it already has. Congressman Bilirakis said he anticipates there will be a hearing on the matter during the current Congress. Back at Humanetics, O’Connor said he thinks the Biden administration is particularly poised to move the effort to upgrade the technology and testing practices forward.