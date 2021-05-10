Arrest made in 1998 cold case of elderly woman who was stabbed to death

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Next month marks 23 years since Leola Jordan was found brutally murdered in her home. The 91-year-old had been stabbed multiple times.
For over two decades, police have worked to make an arrest in the case. On Sunday, a suspect was officially taken into custody and charged with the 1998 murder of Jordan.
Sergio A. Williams of Picayune was arrested Sunday evening and charged with Jordan’s murder. He is currently being held in the Pearl River County Jail.
Capt. Rhonda Johnson told The Picayune Item she opened Jordan’s case up in October of last year and began reviewing old interviews with witnesses. With the assistance of the television show Cold Justice on the Oxygen network, the investigator was able to send off old DNA in March to more modern testing facilities.
That DNA, along with previous witness statements, gave police the evidence they needed to make the arrest, said authorities.
Jordan was found dead in her home on Washington Street on June 30, 1998.
Picayune Assistant Chief of Police Jeremy Magri, who retired in 2019, told WLOX in 2014 that it was a brutal crime.
“It appears maybe she woke up and there was some type of altercation that occurred and possibly after whoever the suspect or suspects were, after they committed the gruesome crime, they fled the scene,” he said.
Magri was a rookie patrol officer at the time when he was dispatched to Jordan’s home. Magri said Jordan was found in her bed, covered in blood, dead from multiple stab wounds.
At the time, police said they believed the suspect went into Jordan’s house the front door. There was no forced entry, but family told police Jordan kept her door locked.
WLOX will have more on this developing story coming up later today.
