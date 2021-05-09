One local university and school district team up to combat teacher shortage in the state

“Teacher education numbers across the nation are down 35 %, but when we don’t have teachers in the classroom, students just can’t advance in their academics. A lot of times, when students are not doing well academically, (they) will not continue in school, so we just don’t have an academic problem, but we have a completion or dropout problem. So, we are partnering with school districts all over the state,” said William Cary’s Executive Vice-President and the Dean of the School of Education Ben Burnett.