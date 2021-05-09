JSU scores 19 runs in one inning

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State cruised to a 19-5 victory Saturday afternoon defeating Mississippi Valley State in game two of the weekend series on senior day.
The Delta Devils jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first two innings of the contest. However, the Tigers utilized a 19 run inning in the bottom of the third inning to open the floodgates wide-open as they took control over MVSU heading into the fourth inning
Led by seniors Mario Lopez, Ravaurdo Torres, and Brandon Valentine on the mound, the Tigers were able to shut down Valley for the remaining four innings of the contest, surrendering just two runs, as the Tigers ultimately went on to win by final score of 19-5 on senior day.
Offensively, Wesley Reyes, Chevy Dorris, and Tyler Jones led JSU with two hits a piece. Jones finished with a game best three runs batted in.
With the win the Tigers improved to 30-8 overall on the season and 23-0 in SWAC play. The Tigers and Mississippi Valley State return to the diamond tomorrow afternoon for the final game of the three game series beginning at 1 PM central standard time at Bob Braddy Sr. Field for the final regular season contest of 2021.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.