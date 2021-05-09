Grand slam dooms Ole Miss

Leatherwood opened the second inning with the fourth hit of the game for Ole Miss through the right side and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He would find himself 90 feet away from home after a ground out, but Miller made it through the inning with a strikeout to Gonzalez. The Aggies were back in business in the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles and no outs. Dunhurst minimized some of the damage with a rocket to throw out Jordan Thompson at second base while McDaniel retired the next two batters to get out of the situation entirely. Miller would pitch a six-pitch, 1-2-3 third inning while Texas A&M left Sartori stranded after a single.