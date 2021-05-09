First Alert Forecast: a few strong to severe storms possible this evening & into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of showers and storms continue to impact portions of the area this evening as a cold front drops in across the region. We will continue to watch the storms closely throughout over the next few hours as a few could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds and large hail are our main concerns, but a few spin-up tornadoes are also possible. The entire area runs the risk to see a severe storm this evening, but ingredients look more favorable for areas north and west of Jackson and into the Lower Delta for gusty storms. Stay weather aware!