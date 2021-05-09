First Alert Forecast: a few strong to severe storms possible this evening & into tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Areas of showers and storms continue to impact portions of the area this evening as a cold front drops in across the region. We will continue to watch the storms closely throughout over the next few hours as a few could be on the strong to severe side. Damaging winds and large hail are our main concerns, but a few spin-up tornadoes are also possible. The entire area runs the risk to see a severe storm this evening, but ingredients look more favorable for areas north and west of Jackson and into the Lower Delta for gusty storms. Stay weather aware!
Into tonight, the line of showers and storms should weaken overtime as instability decreases. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60′s into Monday morning. The cold front moving in today is expected to hang out across the area over the next few days which will lead to unsettled conditions into the work week. Scattered showers and a few gusty storms are possible tomorrow afternoon/evening. Expect highs tomorrow in the upper 70′s.
Chances for showers and storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday before the front pulls away from the area and high pressure builds back in. We should see mainly sunny conditions return by late-week.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.