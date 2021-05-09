Family and investigators still searching for missing Leake County teenager

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - April 23rd — that’s the last time anyone has seen or heard from 19-year-old Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn.
A Silver Alert was issued for the teen last month.
For his mom, Arletha Williams, Mother’s Day had a different feeling this year because her youngest child is still missing.
“Me personally, I go days without eating,” said Williams. “I went three or four days without even sleeping.”
Glenn was last seen leaving his home on Estes Mill Road in Walnut Grove around 10 o’clock that night.
Williams said she believes someone knows where he’s at, and they’re not speaking up.
“Chavez would’ve come out this door; he would’ve walked down this driveway,” the mother explained. “As you can see, it’s not a lot of directions he could’ve went — left, right, or back up the hill. But at this point, we don’t know which way he went; all I know is my baby is missing.”
No one has been able to contact Glenn because he left his phone at home before leaving.
Williams says her 19-year-old son suffers from schizophrenia, which is a serious mental illness that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves.
She believes that could play a part in his disappearance.
“I feel like it’s a possibility because there are times when he feels like somebody is after him, and he feels like he doesn’t need to be around us. He feels like they’re going to do something to him too,” said Williams. “I’m even hoping that’s what’s going on. Whatever is going on, I just need him found.”
Not long after he was reported missing, family and friends conducted a search party in Leake County, hoping to find Glenn.
So far, his whereabouts still are unknown.
As the days continue to pass, Williams said she’s going to continue leaning on her faith and family while still remaining hopeful that her youngest child will be found safe and sound sooner than later.
“I know God knows where he is, and I know when it’s time, he’ll bring him home,” Williams expressed.
If you have any information on where Glenn might be, you’re asked to contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361 or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-948-5000.
