Elko home run highlights Ole Miss win

Although the Rebel starter got out to a rough start, he very quickly salvaged his outing and actually turned his start into a very impressive appearance. After the second hit in the third inning, Nikhazy did not allow another runner to reach until there was one out in the sixth inning. In fact, even though it took the Rebel ace 53 pitches to work the first six outs, he recorded the next nine on just 32 pitches.