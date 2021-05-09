Bednar leads MSU to series win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Mississippi State baseball program locked up its sixth SEC series win with a 9-6 victory over No. 12 South Carolina on Saturday (May 8) at Founders Park. The Diamond Dawgs posted the 10th winning weekend in 12 tries this season.
Mississippi State (35-10, 16-7 SEC) did all of its damage offensively over the first five innings, as three runs in the first and fifth bookended one-run frames in the second, third and fourth innings. South Carolina (27-17, 11-12 SEC) got a single run in the fourth, scored twice in the sixth and added three unearned runs in the seventh.
The offense and pitching each did their part on the afternoon, as State pounded out 14 hits - including three home runs – and five Diamond Dawgs collected multi-hit games. Three Diamond Dawg pitchers combined to allow six runs - just three earned - on eight hits and strike out 16 batters to just one walk.
Second-year freshman Will Bednar (5-1) recorded his first eight outs via strikeout on his way to a career-best 13 punchouts in six innings of work. The right-hander scattered six hits and allowed three runs without walking a batter to earn the win. Sophomore Brandon Smith allowed three unearned runs on two hits in one inning of work.
With a three run lead entering the eighth inning, second-year freshman Landon Sims (6) came on and retired six of seven batters to nail down the save. He walked one and struck out three in his 12th scoreless outing of the season.
Tanner Allen posted his 20th multi-hit game of the season with a 4-for-5 day at the plate and registered his 13th multi-RBI game of the year with a three-RBI game. He started the game with his 11th career triple to move him into a tie for No. 4 on MSU’s all-time charts with Matthew Maniscalco (11; 2000-03). He then added three straight singles, including a two-RBI base hit in the fifth inning and now has an eight-game hitting streak and an 11-game reached base streak.
For the second straight game, Rowdey Jordan extended his reached base streak in his first plate appearance. A first inning single started a 2-for-3 day with a pair of walks. His streak moved to 30 games, which is tied for the sixth-longest streak by a Diamond Dawg since 2009 wth Jordan Westburg (2019-20) and Seth Heck (2014).
Jordan, Luke Hancock and Logan Tanner all hit home runs in the game, with Tanner reaching double-digits on the season with his 10th homer of the year and later added his 10th double of the season as part of a three-hit game. Hancock and Jordan each hit their eighth home runs of the year. Scotty Dubrule rounded out the multi-hit game with two hits, one walk and one runs scored.
Starting pitcher Will Sanders (6-3) took the loss for South Carolina with five runs – four earned – allowed on six hits. He walked one and struck out three. The Gamecocks also hit three home runs on Saturday, as Andrew Eyster hit a pair of homers and Wes Clarke hit his 18th of the season. Eyster finished 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs.
