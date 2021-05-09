Bednar leads MSU to series win over South Carolina

Tanner Allen posted his 20th multi-hit game of the season with a 4-for-5 day at the plate and registered his 13th multi-RBI game of the year with a three-RBI game. He started the game with his 11th career triple to move him into a tie for No. 4 on MSU’s all-time charts with Matthew Maniscalco (11; 2000-03). He then added three straight singles, including a two-RBI base hit in the fifth inning and now has an eight-game hitting streak and an 11-game reached base streak.