VPD: Man shot in hip after argument, shooter fled scene

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
Shots rang out around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Street, police say.
Investigators say they found a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.
Witnesses told police several males were hanging out in front of the building when an argument broke out, followed by three shots fired.
The gunman took off on foot before officers arrived on the scene, police say.
First responders transported the victim to Merit Health River Region with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
