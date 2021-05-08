Video shows Pearl police officers dropping off person in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A video captured by Jackson resident Michael Rejebian shows what he says is the Pearl Police Department dropping off a homeless person in downtown Jackson.
The video was shot Wednesday morning and posted to Rejebian’s Facebook page.
It shows two Pearl police officers driving into downtown Jackson that morning and dropping off an individual on Lamar Street, Rejebian says.
Greg Flynn, public information officer with the Pearl Police Department, said he didn’t know if the person was homeless.
“We don’t know the circumstances of the woman and it’s known that Pearl provides courtesy rides for safety,” he said.
Flynn said he would investigate the matter further next week when people return to work. However, he said it was irresponsible for people on social media to claim she was homeless and that she had mental health issues.
“We have no idea if she was homeless,” he said. “We have no idea who she is.”
He said it’s not uncommon for Pearl to pick up people walking along U.S. 80 and bring them into Jackson.
Flynn did not know where the woman was picked up.
The video comes months after a city of Ridgeland police officer dropped off a homeless lady in Fondren.
Rejebian said the video should “make you mad, sad, disappointed, and frustrated.”
“We work hard to take care of our homeless population and we will treat this woman with respect and provide the services she might need,” he wrote. “But for a ‘neighbor’ to decide it was easiest to get rid of their ‘problem’ by driving her into downtown Jackson and letting her out in a parking lot is unconscionable.”
Rejebian, a political strategist, went on to ask if these are the same neighbors who criticize Jackson for how bad it has become. “Pearl, you owe this woman and our city an apology,”
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has long claimed that other police departments drop off their homeless into the capital city.
He said he had heard about the video but had not seen it when contacted by WLBT.
He said he would give a comment after watching it.
