Spillway Fisherman Group thanks moms at Stewpot with 120 pounds of crappie

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - An act of kindness from a grassroots organization made for a few full bellies and hearts at Stewpot Community Services Saturday.
The Spillway Fisherman Group caught 120 pounds of crappie at the Ross Barnett Reservoir, then took out time to fry the fish and side the main course with french fries and coleslaw.
And more than a random gesture, Stewpot says the fisherman say thank you to mom in this unique way as often as Mother’s Day comes around.
