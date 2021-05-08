Shoppers plan to spend average of $220 on mom this year, retailers say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People are going all out for mom this year!
The National Retail Federation anticipates spending is up this weekend.
- 83% of consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day this year
- Shoppers plan to spend $220.48 on average, $16 more than they planned to spend last year and the highest in the survey’s history
- Categories like jewelry and electronics are seeing record levels of spending this year
Last-minute shoppers made their way to stores across Central Mississippi.
The owner of Whitley Flowers says people started placing their orders over a week ago.
The owner said his crews have been working overtime as more customers walk in with a request.
“Last year was a tough time for all florists, and we didn’t know what would happen this year,” Robert Whitley said. Valentines was a little slow, but now it’s opening up a lot and getting back to normal, and we’ve had a tremendous Mother’s Day [so far].”
