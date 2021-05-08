Mississippi Braves win their first game against Pensacola 5-2

By WLBT Digital | May 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 11:04 PM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves made their moms proud after taking home their first win of the season, a 5-2 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park Saturday night.

Victor Vodnik started the game for the M-Braves, and after Braden Shewmake scored the first run, Shea Langeliers hit two home runs, then Trey Harris led the M-Braves to victory with three hits.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos wrap up the six-game opening homestand Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day at Trustmark Park.

The first pitch is at 2:05 p.m., with RHP Matt Withrow starting the Braves against LHP Will Stewart for Pensacola.

