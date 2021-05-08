MacLeod fans seven as MSU strikes first in big series

COLUMBIA, S.C. - For the ninth time in 2021, the Mississippi State baseball program opened a series with a victory, as Christian MacLeod cruised through seven innings and the offense was clicking in a 9-0 victory over No. 12 South Carolina on Friday (May 7) at Founders Park.
Mississippi State (34-10, 15-7 SEC) scored twice in the first, once in the fifth, five times in the seventh and once in the eighth to build a 9-0 lead. The trio of Christian MacLeod, Preston Johnson and KC Hunt combined to allow just two hits and shut out the potent South Carolina (27-16, 11-11 SEC) offense.
MacLeod (4-3) picked up the win with a career-best seven innings of work and allowed just three base runners. The left-hander struck out six and retired the final 11 batters he faced. MacLeod allowed a single and a walk in the third and then issued a one-out walk in the fourth before sitting down the next 11 batters.
Offensively, four Diamond Dawgs posted multi-hit games, as MSU posted 12 hits and walked six times in the game. Rowdy Jordan moved his reached base streak to 29 games with a 2-for-3 night at the plate and four runs scored. Jordan also walked twice in the game.
Tanner Allen moved his hitting streak to seven games with his 20th multi-hit game of the year and chipped in two RBIs for his 13th multi-RBI contest in 2021, both which lead the team. Kamren James plated at least one RBI for the 21st time this season with his third four-RBI of the season. The right-handed hitter was 3-for-4 with one walk and one run scored. Lane Forsythe posted his second-straight multi-hit game with a pair of singles.
