MacLeod fans seven as MSU strikes first in big series

Tanner Allen moved his hitting streak to seven games with his 20th multi-hit game of the year and chipped in two RBIs for his 13th multi-RBI contest in 2021, both which lead the team. Kamren James plated at least one RBI for the 21st time this season with his third four-RBI of the season. The right-handed hitter was 3-for-4 with one walk and one run scored. Lane Forsythe posted his second-straight multi-hit game with a pair of singles.