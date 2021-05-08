Jackson Zoo reopens Sat. after being temporarily closed due to power outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoological Park reopens Saturday after being temporarily closed due to power outages.
The zoo has announced that it has resumed ticket sales online and that it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Food trucks may not be fully operational Saturday, but Pepsi machines are onsite and Sunday should be business as usual,” according to a news release from the park.
The zoo was one of many homes and businesses that lost electricity as a result of the storms that blew through earlier this week.
As of Saturday morning, Entergy had restored power to most customers, with just 211 outages in 10 counties being reported.
Among current outages, 166 remain in Hinds County, while 19 outages remain in Humphreys County and 10 remain in Warren.
