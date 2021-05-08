Hoglund exits early with injury, Texas A&M walks off Ole Miss

Much like the first inning, fortunes would flip on a dime again. Leatherwood and Baker started the sixth inning off with a bang with back-to-back solo shots to get within two. With two outs and Joseph Menefee out of the Aggie bullpen, Graham doubled to left center field and eventually scored off a single by Hayden Dunhurst. The Rebels tied the game just like that once Dunhurst stole second and put himself in scoring position. McCants’ RBI singled knotted things up 8-8 going into the bottom of the six, where Miller pitched a hitless frame.