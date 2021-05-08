First Alert Forecast: quiet & mild evening, rain & few strong storms to return by late Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s very nice and warm out this evening with temperatures in the 80′s areawide with southerly winds. It will be a very nice evening/night to spend outdoor. Into the overnight hours, it will be milder out with lows in the lower 60′s under mostly clear skies.
Heading into Mother’s Day tomorrow, temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with highs in the mid 80′s. We are expected to start the day out on a dry and mostly sunny note. So, if you have morning and even afternoon plans, they should be all good to go. By the evening hours and into Sunday night, a cold front will drop across the region bringing showers and storms to central MS starting from the NW and sinking SE. There is the chance we could see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is in place for areas north and west of Jackson while the rest of the area is under a Marginal Level 1/5 Risk. The best ingredients for a gusty storm will likely be in the northwestern portion of the area, but all of central and SW MS runs the risk to see a strong storm. The overall threat for severe weather is on the lower side, but it is possible that we could see damaging winds, hail, and potentially a few spin-up tornadoes.
The cold front will likely stall out across the area which will lead to a fairly unsettled pattern into the new work week. Each day won’t be a wash out by any means, but showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through Wednesday before high pressure builds back in by late week. With these unsettled conditions returning, highs next week will be a bit cooler back into the 70′s most days.
