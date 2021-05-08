First Alert Forecast: quiet & mild evening, rain & few strong storms to return by late Sunday

Heading into Mother’s Day tomorrow, temperatures will continue to be on the warm side with highs in the mid 80′s. We are expected to start the day out on a dry and mostly sunny note. So, if you have morning and even afternoon plans, they should be all good to go. By the evening hours and into Sunday night, a cold front will drop across the region bringing showers and storms to central MS starting from the NW and sinking SE. There is the chance we could see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow. A Slight Level 2/5 Risk is in place for areas north and west of Jackson while the rest of the area is under a Marginal Level 1/5 Risk. The best ingredients for a gusty storm will likely be in the northwestern portion of the area, but all of central and SW MS runs the risk to see a strong storm. The overall threat for severe weather is on the lower side, but it is possible that we could see damaging winds, hail, and potentially a few spin-up tornadoes.