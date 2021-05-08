First Alert Forecast: quiet & mainly sunny today, rain & storms to return by late Mother’s Day

Heading into Mother’s Day, the first half of the day looks very nice and beautiful! If you have any outdoor morning/afternoon plans, they should be all good to go! High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 80′s. By the evening hours, a cold front will drop southward leading to a line of showers and storms moving in from the NW to the SE. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly for areas north and west of Jackson where hail and damaging winds look possible, but a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the weekend on this risk.