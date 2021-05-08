First Alert Forecast: quiet & mainly sunny today, rain & storms to return by late Mother’s Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re waking up with temperatures in the 50′s area-wide on this early Saturday morning. Throughout the rest of the day, we’ll enjoy mainly sunny skies and fairly seasonal temperatures. Highs will rise to the lower 80′s with it feeling a bit muggier outside today. Tonight, it will be milder out with lows in the lower 60′s under mainly clear skies.
Heading into Mother’s Day, the first half of the day looks very nice and beautiful! If you have any outdoor morning/afternoon plans, they should be all good to go! High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 80′s. By the evening hours, a cold front will drop southward leading to a line of showers and storms moving in from the NW to the SE. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly for areas north and west of Jackson where hail and damaging winds look possible, but a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the weekend on this risk.
The front that will sink in on Sunday is expected to stall out across the area into the new work week for many days. This will result in more of an unsettled pattern with multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms from Monday into Wednesday. Each day won’t be a wash out, but rain will be possible. Drier and sunnier conditions look to return by the late week as high pressure builds back in.
