Becerra strikes out a career-high 17 in win over MVSU

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State senior starting pitcher Anthony Becerra had a career night on Friday, lifting the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday night in SWAC play.
The senior finished the night with a new career best 17 strikeouts in nine complete innings. Becerra gave up just one total hit on the night while only walking two batters.
The Tigers took the lead early in the first inning with one run on a Chenar Brown double down the leftfield line that scored Ty Hill to give JSU a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Chandler Dillard singled to center field, scoring CJ Newsome to give JSU a 2-0 lead. Jackson State crossed one more run over the plate in the fourth inning after Wesley Reyes scored on a sacrifice bunt back to the pitcher by Jatavious Melton.
Leading 3-0 in the third inning, Jackson State answered with a big three run inning behind a double by Wesley Reyes and a Triple by Melton. Melton stretched his triple to center field into a run scored, after the throw back into third found it’s way down the third base line near the Valley dugout.
Jackson State, led by 10 hits as a team and dominate pitching by Becerra, went on the shutout Valley by a final of 6-0 in game one of the Tigers final SWAC series of the regular season.
Eight Tigers had one hit in the contest, with Marshal Luiz and Reyes leading the way with two hits a piece. Reyes led JSU with two runs in the game while producing one run scored.
The reigning SWAC Pitcher of the Week, Becerra, improved his overall record on the season to 8-1 on the mound. The Tigers now own a 29-8 overall record and remain undefeated in SWAC play at 22-0.
The Tigers and Delta Devils return to the diamond tomorrow afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. CST at Braddy Field in Jackson, Miss. Jackson State will honor it’s 10 seniors tomorrow prior to first pitch.
