Oakley Youth Development Center to host job fair May 11
May 7, 2021

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for work, the Oakley Youth Development Center is hiring.

The Center is looking to fill entry-level jobs and jobs that require a specialized degree, such as juvenile care workers, nurses, and teachers.

You’re invited to a job fair Tuesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Oakley Youth Development Center, located at 2375 Oakley Road in Raymond.

Call 601-857-7596 or 7597 or visit the Mississippi Department of Human Services Facebook page for details.

