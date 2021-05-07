Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Jackson children possibly accompanied by non-custodial mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four children out of Jackson.
The four children are Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson and Denise Dana Shoulder.
Noah is seven months old with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black onesies.
Desmond is four years old with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Diamond is seven years old with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Denise is nine years old, stands four feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
The children may be accompanied by their non-custodial mother, Nierra Robinson. She is 31 years old who is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair.
If anyone has information regarding the children whereabouts, please contact JPD at 601-960-1234.
