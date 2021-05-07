May SNAP benefits can be replaced if destroyed by storms, MDSH says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and your food was destroyed during this week’s storms, you can apply for replacement benefits.
Mississippi Department of Human Services says they will replace any benefits destroyed due to a disaster, such as a flood, fire, or severe weather.
You must report the disaster to your local MDHS office within ten days of the date of the disaster.
MDHS will replace benefits in the amount of the loss to the household, but no more than the maximum amount of SNAP benefits issued for the month.
You can get the replacement request form here and submit the request form by mail, email, or upload feature on the MDHS website.
