Manhunt underway in Rankin Co. near Shell Oil Road

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt is now underway in Rankin County, in the area of Shell Oil Road and Highway 18, south of Brandon.
The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department says an unidentified man threatened to take his own life when he disappeared into a wooded area overnight Thursday.
The man was last seen near Todd’s Country Junction.
Investigators consider him to be armed and dangerous and state troopers are assisting with the search.
If you have any information, call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
