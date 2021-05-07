Get help completing your paper or online application at MDHS job fair May 17-22

May 7, 2021

SUMMIT, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need help completing a paper or online application or updating your resume, an upcoming non-traditional job fair may be for you.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is hosting a walk-through Job Fair May 17-22 for the Southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce.

They will have staff available to assist anyone with applications or resumes.

The Southwest Mississippi Community College Workforce is located at 1146 Horace Holmes Drive in Summit.

