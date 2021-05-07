Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful start to this weekend. It’s Mother’s Day weekend and all, but there may be a few showers Sunday afternoon with more likely activity Sunday night and Monday morning. A frontal system is moving in, but the severe threat is minimal to low right now. The front will sweep through Monday and stall Tuesday, before returning northward to our area Tuesday into Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Monday through Wednesday with rainfall of 1 to 3 inches possible. The severe threat remains low throughout. Going into this weekend, expect clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Partly sunny skies and little more humid weather Saturday as highs return to the lower and middle 80s. We’ll see similar temperatures Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers in the afternoon and possibly some thunderstorms at night. Average high this time of year is 81 and the average low is 59. Sunrise is 6:07am and the sunset is 7:47pm.