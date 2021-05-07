First Alert Forecast: quiet through much of Mother’s Day weekend; stormy into next week

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will begin to shift farther east by Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s; a few more clouds will sneak in as well as moisture begins to pool up over the region again. A front will begin to sink farther south by the afternoon hours of Mother’s Day Sunday; a gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out heading into Sunday evening. Highs ahead of the front will manage the middle 80s.