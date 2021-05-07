Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death

FILE - This Sept. 23, 2011 file photo shows musician Chris Cornell in New York. The family of Chris Cornell and a doctor who they alleged over-prescribed him drugs before he died have agreed to a settle a lawsuit. Documents filed in Los Angeles court by attorneys for the rock singer’s widow and their children said a confidential settlement had been reached. The documents were filed in April, but had gone unnoticed before City News Service reported on them Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/John Carucci, File)