Clinton schools celebrate ‘School Lunch Heroes’

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The kids and staff at Clinton Public School District celebrated their favorite cafeteria workers on Friday.
It was part of National School Lunch Hero Day, which was started by “Lunch Lady” book series author Jarrett J. Krosoczka.
The goal is to celebrate the cafeteria workers who put in the work to make sure the children stay healthy and fed.
“These men and women show up on the front lines on a daily basis to serve our students,” Child Nutritionist Keba Laird said.
