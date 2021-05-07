bats quiet as M-Braves drop doubleheader

PEARL, Miss. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos used a four-run fifth inning in game one and a five-run fourth inning in game two to sweep Thursday’s doubleheader from the M-Braves, 5-1 and 6-1 at Trustmark Park.
Blue Wahoos pitching once again stole the show in Pearl, as Jake Eder (W, 1-0) struck out 12 batters over 5.0 inning in game one, including a rare four punchouts in the first inning in his professional debut. The former Vanderbilt star took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, like Max Meyer the night before, but Justin Dean ended the bid with a single to left with one out in the inning.
M-Braves starter Nolan Kingham (L, 0-1) was rolling along in the first game with 4.0 shutout innings and five strikeouts until Pensacola sent seven batters to the plate in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to take a commanding lead. Peyton Burdick capped off the inning and ended Kingham’s outing with a two-run homer to left. Kingham gave up four runs on seven hits over 4.0 innings, walking four and striking out six in his 2021 debut.
Jake Higginbotham took over after Kingham and logged 2.0 flawless inning and three strikeouts in his Double-A debut. Luis Mora walked two and was saddled with an unearned run in the seventh as the Blue Wahoos plated a sixth run on a wild pitch.
The M-Braves avoided the shutout in the ninth when Greyson Jenista belted a solo home run to right-center, making the final 6-1.
In total, the M-Braves went down on strikes 16 times in the first game.
Like Kingham in the first contest on Thursday, Mitch Stallings (L, 0-1) got out of the gate strong on the mound in his Double-A debut, logging five strikeouts over the first 3.0 innings. But, Pensacola sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, using six hits to plate six runs and put the game out of reach. Stallings ended the outing with five runs charged to him on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Kurt relieved Stallings and walked four over 2.0 innings in his first outing of the season.
Jose Mesa Jr. son of former MLB closer Jose Mesa, went the first 3.0 innings during a bullpen game for the Wahoos in the nightcap. Zach Wolf and Tyler Stevens (W, 1-0) went the rest of the way on the mound for the Marlins Double-A affiliate.
For the third straight game, Mississippi avoided the shutout late by scoring a run on the sixth, thanks in part to three free passes and a wild pitch from Stevens.
Jenista had the top night at the plate for the Braves, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run and two walks.
The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos play game four of the opening six-game series on Friday night at Trustmark Park with the first pitch at 6:35 pm. The pitching matchup will feature RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, --) for the M-Braves against Pensacola LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-0,--).
