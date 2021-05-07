bats quiet as M-Braves drop doubleheader

Like Kingham in the first contest on Thursday, Mitch Stallings (L, 0-1) got out of the gate strong on the mound in his Double-A debut, logging five strikeouts over the first 3.0 innings. But, Pensacola sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth inning, using six hits to plate six runs and put the game out of reach. Stallings ended the outing with five runs charged to him on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Kurt relieved Stallings and walked four over 2.0 innings in his first outing of the season.