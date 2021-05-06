With some buildings still without power, Jackson Zoo to remain closed Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Zoological Park will remain closed Friday, with some buildings at the West Jackson park still without electricity.
“Although some buildings have power in the zoo, some of the human ones needed for both staff and guests are still dark,” according to a Zoo news release.
The park was closed Thursday because of power outages caused by the severe storms that came through earlier this week.
The park plans to reopen Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.
All online tickets purchased for Friday will be honored at a later date.
