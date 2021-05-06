WATCH LIVE: HPD news conference on deadly Tuesday night plane crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is holding a news conference Thursday in regards to the deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of four people late Tuesday night.
According to HPD public information officer Ryan Moore, they were notified about the crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.
Emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane carrying crashed into a home once they made it to the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was headed to Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport, a little less than two miles from the crash site.
Three of the victims involved in the crash were on board the plane while the fourth victim lived in the home where the crash occurred.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified the victims as:
- Gerry Standley, 55, of Hattiesburg
- Louis Provenza, 67, of Witchita Falls, Tx.
- Anna Calhoun, 23, of Witchita Falls, Tx.
- Harper Provenza, of Witchita Falls, Tx.
According to Federal Aviation Administration public records, Louis Provenza was a licensed pilot.
Our sister station in Witchita Falls, KAUZ, confirmed 2-year-old Harper Provenza is the daughter of Anna Calhoun.
