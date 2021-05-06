Virus concerns remain as travelers plan summer vacations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The summer travel season is just weeks away. With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, is it open season for vacationing across the country and abroad?
A travel expert weighed in on summer excursions and some in the area shared their plans.
“I think driving is safer than flying,” said Nathaniel Keller. The Prentiss residents hopes to do some traveling this summer, but he won’t be catching a flight.
Some pandemic restrictions are being lifted as vaccination rates increase. But the retired Chicago transplant resident won’t be making big summer vacation plans.
“I’m taking it a day at a time and see how things go and how many people get vaccine shots and how many people are still catching the virus,” said Keller.
“I’m hopeful. I really am,” said Travel Management Incorporated owner Marie Collins. “I believe after July, I would like to travel.”
The travel advisor said the industry has been stagnant for 15 months. She’s only booked one cruise for July.
“Everybody is still on a wait-and-see,” said Collins. “The CDC has really thrown a monkey wrench as the saying goes into being comfortable about booking.”
The Centers for Disease Control plans to open cruises for travel in July if 95 percent of passengers and 98 percent of the crew are fully vaccinated.
New Orleans native Honorine Weiss lives in Ridgeland and used to travel home often. She hasn’t been there in 13 months.
“I just hope that we go out and get the vaccine because that’s the only way we can all be protected,” said Weiss. “My son did not want to gave the vaccine, and now he has a terrible case of COVID.”
Collins recommends purchasing travelers insurance that has COVID-19 coverage and getting the correct tests before and after leaving the country. It is also suggested that you keep your vaccination card with you at all times.
