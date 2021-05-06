Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high reached 79 degrees after a morning low of 54. Another nice night is heading our way with clear skies with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be sunny and nice again with highs near 80 and relatively low humidity. This weekend will bring us some changes in our weather. Expect highs in the 80s with more humidity and while Saturday will be sunny, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop on Mother’s Day. If you are making outdoor plans, the sooner the better you’ll be. Unsettled weather will move in Sunday night through the middle of next week. Showers will be frequent, some thunderstorms too, and with a minimal severe weather threat. Temperatures will be in the 70s next week with more clouds an showers around. Average high is 81 and the average low is 59 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:08am and the sunset is 7:46pm.