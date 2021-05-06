Thomas Darrell Bradley, 45

Homeowners shocked after U-Haul crashes into their home with driver dead inside
By C.J. LeMaster | May 6, 2021 at 12:49 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 12:50 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Darrell Bradley, a 45-year-old man, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, after a shooting and subsequent crash into someone’s south Jackson home, police say.

Witnesses say Bradley drove into a home in the 100 block of Archer Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.

Officers discovered Bradley inside the U-Haul truck, shot multiple times.

Neither police nor the Hinds County coroner released any other details about Bradley’s death.

Investigators are still searching for the gunman.

