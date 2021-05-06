Thomas Darrell Bradley, 45

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thomas Darrell Bradley, a 45-year-old man, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, after a shooting and subsequent crash into someone’s south Jackson home, police say.
Witnesses say Bradley drove into a home in the 100 block of Archer Avenue at approximately 9 p.m.
Officers discovered Bradley inside the U-Haul truck, shot multiple times.
Neither police nor the Hinds County coroner released any other details about Bradley’s death.
Investigators are still searching for the gunman.
