Suspects in Jackson kidnapping case out on bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson men arrested in connection with an April kidnapping have bonded out following their initial appearance in Hinds County Court.
Jason Fisher and Hardale Jernigan, who are facing two felony counts of kidnapping each, are out of jail after appearing before Hinds County Judge Johnnie McDaniels Tuesday.
After being given no bond in Jackson Municipal Court, bonds were reduced to $50,000 for each suspect, with a $25,000 bond on each count, court records show.
The two waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will have their cases turned over to a grand jury.
Police say Fisher and Jernigan held a couple against their will during a meeting on Medgar Evers Boulevard early last month.
Robert Shuler Smith, an attorney for the two, is hoping the case will be thrown out, saying the kidnapping stems from a big misunderstanding.
“I have a statement from a security guard and (one of the victim’s) father who wants this to go away,” he said.
A security guard was on the scene where the alleged kidnapping occurred, he said.
Smith said Jernigan and Fisher met with the victims in April days after returning from a birthday trip to Atlanta.
Jernigan, the male victim, and two women had traveled to Atlanta to celebrate the victim’s birthday, Smith said.
“[Hardale] came back and a day or so later, and realized some of his money was missing.”
In all, about $1,000 in cash was taken.
Smith said Jernigan and Fisher set up a meeting with the victims, a male and female, hoping to get the money back.
Furthermore, he said the meeting was held in a public place and with a security guard present to ensure their’s and the victims’ safety.
That security guard has since signed a statement saying a kidnapping did not occur, Smith said.
Meanwhile, one victim’s father has signed a statement saying the same and that he would have paid the $1,000 to make the case go away.
“The guys were like, ‘nobody’s going anywhere until we get the money,’” Smith said. “It wasn’t like ‘we’re going to kill you,’ but more like ‘do to the right thing.’”
Smith said Fisher and Jernigan did not point guns at the victims but said guns were located in view on the back seat of the suspects’ vehicle.
“They had guns in the backseat, but there was no pointing,” he said. “She (the victim) just got nervous and texted someone and I guess they called the police.”
No one was injured in the incident.
