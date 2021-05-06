2 more arrests made, another suspect wanted for murder at M-Bar

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect wanted for murder over a fatal shooting at M-Bar in March.
Robert Caston, 22, is wanted for murder in the death of 30-year-old Christopher Moncure.
In addition, deputies arrested two others for murder in connection to the shooting.
Johnnie Donaldson, 24, and Frederius Walsh, 21, are charged with murder. Donaldson was arrested May 5 and Walsh on May 6 with the assistance of U.S. Marshals.
Moncure was shot and killed in the overnight hours of March 21 in the parking lot of M-Bar in Northeast Jackson. Deputies say a shootout took place in the parking lot.
Deputies believe Moncure was an innocent bystander in the incident.
Deantay Duffie, 26, is already charged with murdering Moncure. Duffie was arrested last month.
Days after the shooting, HCSO released surveillance footage of eight “persons of interest” they believed were connected to the shootout.
