MEMA: Tuesday’s storms damaged 113 homes; Thousands still without electricity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cleanup continues in Jackson from a tornado that created a path of damage across the city.
Several homes were damaged and destroyed in the severe weather. One home on Woodcrest Drive was split in two after a giant tree fell into it.
Two people were inside the home at the time. They were able to shelter in a bathroom and escaped without injury. Neighbors came to their rescue and had to kick down a door to get them out because the house had shifted.
MEMA says through their assessment they’ve found 113 homes and 6 businesses that were damaged in the storm.
Thursday, Entergy is also working to restore power to thousands of customers due to powerlines also taken down by the twister.
Mara Hartman, a spokesperson with Entergy said, “Well, as of about 10 o’clock this morning we had 16,000 customers approximately who are still without power from Tuesday’s violent storms. That’s down from the peak of about 80,000, so our guys have made a lot of progress. We do expect to have almost all the customers back on by this evening.”
Many residents impacted spent the day picking up debris and setting it at the curb. Many thankful it was just property they lost in the storm.
