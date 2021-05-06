M-Braves come up short on Opening Day

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Braves returned to the field on Wednesday night for the first time in 611 days, but fell 2-1, in front of 2,307 fans at Trustmark Park.
The Miami Marlins’ third overall selection in the 2020 draft, Max Meyer (W, 1-0), made his long-awaited professional debut and proved his worth with 5.0 innings of shutout baseball on one hit. The former star at Minnesota did not allow a hit until a Jefrey Ramos single with one out in the fifth inning. Meyer struck out five and walked one.
M-Braves starter Hayden Deal (L, 0-1) pitched well in his Double-A debut, logging 5.0 innings of two-run ball, striking out two, and walking just one.
Pensacola struck the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning after Victor Victor Mesa led off the game by reaching on a three-base error to right field. Mesa scored when the next batter, JJ Bleday blooped a single to center.
Nick Fortes opened the second inning with a double for the Wahoos and scored two batters later on a single from designated hitter Lazaro Alonso.
Deal and three M-Braves relievers shutout the Wahoos over the final seven innings, combining for eight strikeouts. Troy Bacon made his Double-A debut with a scoreless sixth inning with one strikeout. Matt Withrow appeared in his first M-Braves game since 2017 on Wednesday and struck out five over 2.0 innings of work. Sean McLaughlin worked a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout.
Atlanta native Jalen Miller made his organizational debut after being a Rule 5 selection from the Giants this past December. The second baseman and ninth place batter put Mississippi on the board for the first time in 2021, with a 404-foot blast beyond the left-field bullpen. The homer was his first since going yard for the Richmond Flying Squirrels on August 26, 2019.
The Braves placed two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth with two outs on a single by Trey Harris and walk to Shea Langeliers, but CJ Alexander grounded out against Colton Hock (S, 1) to end the game.
The Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos will play a double-header on Thursday night to make up Tuesday’s postponement. The first pitch of game one is set for 5:35 pm, with game two to follow 30-minutes after the completion of game one. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, --) will start for the M-Braves in game one, and be opposed by Pensacola LHP Jake Eder (0-0, --). In game two the M-Braves will send out LHP Mitch Stallings (0-0, --), while the Wahoos have not announced a starter.
Thursday marks the first Thirsty Thursday of 2021 with 16 oz beers and fountain soft drinks just $2. Also, the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 magnetic schedule, presented by The Pizza Shack. The homestand continues through Sunday at Trustmark Park.
