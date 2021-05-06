M-Braves come up short on Opening Day

The Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos will play a double-header on Thursday night to make up Tuesday’s postponement. The first pitch of game one is set for 5:35 pm, with game two to follow 30-minutes after the completion of game one. RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, --) will start for the M-Braves in game one, and be opposed by Pensacola LHP Jake Eder (0-0, --). In game two the M-Braves will send out LHP Mitch Stallings (0-0, --), while the Wahoos have not announced a starter.