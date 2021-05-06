Kenland Thompson, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kenland Thompson, a 20-year-old man, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, police say.
Officers found Thompson lying on the ground next to a white Dodge Challenger with multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident took place in the 3900 block of Hanging Moss Road at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Investigators say Thompson died at the scene.
Police have not yet been able to determine the motive for the shooting, but did release information about the vehicle believed to be connected to the gunman.
The vehicle appears to be a gray four-door coupe, but the make and model was not immediately apparent.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.