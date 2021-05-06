Kazery Marquel Smith, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kazery Marquel Smith, a 29-year-old man, died Monday, March 29, 2021, after being shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in west Jackson, police say.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened that evening at a gas station on West Capitol Street.
Investigators recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and took one man into custody; however, Smith’s family later told 3 On Your Side that no arrests have been made in the case.
Officers also found a firearm near Smith’s body.
