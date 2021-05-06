Justin McNeal, 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin McNeal, a 24-year-old man, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, after being shot on the interstate, according to police.
Investigators say McNeal was wounded after someone fired at his vehicle at approximately 12:30 p.m.
McNeal crashed into the median on I-220 near Medgar Evers Boulevard and later died from his injuries.
Officers believe the gunman was traveling in a dark sedan.
If you have any information that could help, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
