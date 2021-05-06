JSU continues to roll with midweek win over ULM

JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State continued their winning ways Wednesday afternoon by knocking off Louisiana-Monroe by a final score of 4-2.
ULM jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on one hit in the first inning before JSU was able to get a run back in the bottom of the third inning to cut the Warhawk lead to 2-1.
JSU took control of the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs scored with the help of a Jatavious Melton double and a CJ Newsome single, as the Tigers totaled three hits in the inning. Jackson State locked down the Warhawks the rest of the way, as JSU went on to win by a final score of 4-2.
Anthony Becerra picked up the win for the Tigers in relief, improving to 7-1 on the mound. Steven Davila of earned the save out of the pen for his sixth save of the season.
Melton and Newsome led JSU with a multi hit outing as Melton finished with two hits and team best two runs scored, while Newsome led JSU with three total hits and a team best two runs batted in.
With the win, Jackson State improves to a stellar 28-8 overall on the season and will look to keep their undefeated 21-0 SWAC record going this weekend for a three game home series with Mississippi Valley State. Game one is set to begin on Friday with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. CST at Braddy Field
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.