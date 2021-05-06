JPD hosts prayer vigil Thursday, National Day of Prayer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday is the National Day of Prayer.
People nationwide and right here in Mississippi will gather to pray for the nation, state, families, schools, first responders, and the military.
This year’s theme is “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty.”
Governor Tate Reeves will be among the speakers at a National Day of Prayer event at the Mississippi Coliseum, beginning at 11 a.m.
The Jackson Police Department and faith leaders will gather on the steps of police headquarters for prayer.
They’re asking everyone “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”
JPD says they will pause to pray for the city of Jackson and many issues they’re currently facing, especially a record number of crimes.
There have been 49 homicides in Jackson so far this year.
Many city leaders and residents call for change and hope the vigil will help them continue to find ways to end violence in the city.
The mayor has declared a civil emergency and issued a curfew for Jackson youth due to the recent increase in crime.
The vigil is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Jackson Police Department headquarters, located at 327 E. Pascagoula Street in Jackson.
