Jaquan Williams, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jaquan Williams, a 21-year-old man, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, after a shooting outside a convenience store in west Jackson, police say.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Williams was shot multiple times at the corner of Robinson Street and Rose Street.
Holmes said a disagreement with another man outside the store led to the shooting.
That man, who has not yet been identified, left the scene.
It wasn’t clear whether the suspect ran or drove away.
“We don’t have a whole lot of information to go on. We’re currently speaking with people that were in the area that may have seen something,” Holmes said. “Also, we are checking video surveillance just to see what else what other information we can come up with.”
