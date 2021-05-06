Jamichael Jackson, 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jamichael Jackson, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, after a shooting at a strip club, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting took place at Ace Gentlemen’s Club on South West Street at approximately 4:20 a.m.
Investigators say the gunman, Charlie Thomas, shot Jackson to death.
Afterward, a security guard at the strip club shot Thomas, who remains in critical condition.
The motive in the shooting has not yet been released.
