Jamichael Jackson, 28

May 6, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jamichael Jackson, a 28-year-old man, died Thursday, April 29, 2021, after a shooting at a strip club, according to police.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting took place at Ace Gentlemen’s Club on South West Street at approximately 4:20 a.m.

Investigators say the gunman, Charlie Thomas, shot Jackson to death.

Afterward, a security guard at the strip club shot Thomas, who remains in critical condition.

The motive in the shooting has not yet been released.

