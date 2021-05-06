Jackson woman says divine intervention saved her and her disabled sister in Tuesday’s storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman said she can only call it divine intervention that she and her disabled sister survived Tuesday’s severe weather.
Katina Brownridge said she could not make it to her home during the storm because of a tree that had fallen across the road. When they finally got to her house on Lindsey Drive she discovered six trees covering her home.
It is now barely visible.
Brownridge believes her home is a total loss. She said this is just one more setback after surviving a fire.
Brownridge said they salvaged what they could to bring to this home. She told us she also lived through a near fatal accident.
Brownridge said she is still counting her blessings.
Brownridge said, “I’m just grateful to be alive. I just- I feel like I have a story to tell anybody. That God has brought me through fire, flood. He’s brought me through famine. He’s brought me through highway accidents and I’m still standing by the grace of God.”
Brownridge said she does not have insurance and is not employed right now. She said Wednesday night she lived here with her child and sister.
Brownridge doesn’t know where they will go at this point.
