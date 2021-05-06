Jackson airport soaring over latest honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is celebrating an honor from Airports: USA.
The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport has been forecast to be in the Top 10 of U.S. airports for projected passenger growth for 2021. The airport coming in at number 8.
In April the airport was between 70 and 76 percent of pre-pandemic flight frequency. JMAA also sharing updates from the airlines.
American Airlines will offer seasonal non-stop service to Miami, Florida beginning June 5 and has restarted the daily flight to Washington National Airport.
Delta has nearly returned to pre-pandemic frequency of seven daily flights.
Frontier Airlines will restart seasonal flights May 28 with non-stop flights to Orlando twice a week.
Southwest is back in service June 6. United Airlines hopes to restart a route to Chicago O’Hare Airport in the near future and will add a fourth non-stop flight to Houston this summer.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.