It’s official: Supreme Court upholds Gluckstadt incorporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld the Madison County Chancery Court’s decision to allow Gluckstadt to incorporate.
In a ruling handed down Thursday, the high court ruled 6-3 that Gluckstadt could incorporate a 10.8-square-mile tract of land in Madison County.
The court also affirmed the chancery court’s ruling on Canton’s petition to annex several parcels west and south of the Nissan Parkway.
Canton was attempting to annex five parcels, including three in Gluckstadt’s path of growth. The chancery court only allowed Canton to take in two parcels located north of the Nissan plant.
Jerry Mills, an attorney for the Gluckstadt petitioners, said he was pleased with the decision.
“Obviously we’re really pleased,” he said. “There is now the opportunity to petition for a re-hearing. They have 14 days to seek that, but my (clients) will not. They’ll be satisfied with what the court did.”
Gluckstadt was hoping to incorporate acreage north of the Madison city limits.
Canton opposed that measure and filed papers to annex several parcels, including three near Nissan.
Mills said Gluckstadt opposed Canton’s plans to take in the acreage west and south of the car manufacturer because they were in Gluckstadt’s path of growth.
Mills also pointed out that one of those parcels was almost completely surrounded by the proposed Gluckstadt boundaries.
The court affirmed the chancery’s decision in the Canton annexation case, allowing the city to take in the two parcels north of Nissan.
However, in a dissenting opinion, three justices argued Canton should not have been allowed to take in that territory.
“Canton admits that it does not need to annex additional property to support its development needs,” Justice Kenny Griffis wrote. “At Canton’s current rate of development, it’s 5,662 acres of vacant unconstrained land, almost half of the total land within the current city limits, will likely last generations before Canton needs to replenish its vacant land supply.”
